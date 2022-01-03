IIFL veteran Anirban Banerjee joins Avendus Group to lead human resource ops

After serving IIFL for over 13 years, Anirban Banerjee has now joined financial services platform Avendus Group as its new chief human resources officer.

“I am really excited to participate in Avendus’ growth journey. I believe that the value systems and people-centric culture of the firm, have stood it in good stead so far and it would be a privilege to build upon this rich legacy to create sustainable, yet advanced human resource practices," said Banerjee.

Banerjee had worked with IIFL Wealth and Asset Management as the managing partner and head of human resources. Prior to that, he served as a human resource manager at ITC Limited for four years.

Banerjee had also received several awards and accolades, including the World HRD Congress' Most Influential HR Leader in India in 2017, Avendus Group said in a statement.

Avendus Group was set up in Mumbai in 1999 and spreads across 10 Indian cities, as well as in the US, UK and Singapore. The platform offers financial services in investment banking, wealth management, credit solutions and asset management.

In October 2021, Avendus PE Investment Advisors, the asset management arm of Avendus Group, launched its second structured credit fund Avendus Structured Credit Fund II (ASCF–II) targeting a total corpus of Rs 1,000 crore (approximately $133 million).