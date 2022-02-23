IIFL, Info Edge, others back data analytics platform Finarkein

Finarkein Analytics Pvt. Ltd, which runs data analytics platform Finarkein Analytics, on Wednesday said it has secured an undisclosed seed funding co-led by IIFL’s fintech fund and Info Edge’s Redstart Labs.

The round also saw participation from Prophetic Ventures, Eximius Ventures and angel investors including Shalini Chhabra of Incipia Advisors, Chirag Jain of Ashika Group, among others.

The company plans to use the fundraise to build a platform for an open digital ecosystem.

“Open digital ecosystems are addressing the fundamental problem of access to quality, structured and authentic data. But our research and experience indicated another cross-industry challenge of making sense of data at speed and scale while staying compliant with current and upcoming data laws like the Data Protection Bill.

Finarkein’s products are addressing this by building a DIY analytics platform which provides organizations with a trusted execution environment," said Nikhil Kurhe, Co-Founder and CEO of Finarkein Analytics.

Finarkein is building a low/no-code workflow orchestration and data analytics platform for India’s current and upcoming Open Digital Ecosystems (ODEs) like the Account Aggregator, ABDM/UHI, ONDC, etc.

The platform lowers the entry barrier to iterating and experimenting on ODEs such as the account aggregator, unified health interface/Ayushman Bharat digital health mission.