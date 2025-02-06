IHH Healthcare unit seeks up to $1.25 bn from Japan's Daiichi over Fortis deal
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • IHH Healthcare unit seeks up to $1.25 bn from Japan's Daiichi over Fortis deal

IHH Healthcare unit seeks up to $1.25 bn from Japan's Daiichi over Fortis deal

By Reuters

  • 06 Feb 2025
IHH Healthcare unit seeks up to $1.25 bn from Japan's Daiichi over Fortis deal
Credit: VCCircle

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare said on Thursday its unit is seeking compensation of up to 109.3 billion rupees ($1.25 billion) from Japan's Daiichi Sankyo for its stake buy in India's Fortis Healthcare.

In October 2023, Northern TK Venture (NTK), a subsidiary of IHH Healthcare, had filed a claim against the Japanese pharmaceuticals manufacturer saying it caused losses to the company by preventing it from proceeding with open offers to buy a stake in Fortis Healthcare in 2018.

The company had initially claimed 20 billion yen ($130.99 million) that Daiichi was ordered to pay as damages to NTK in November 2023.

Advertisement

After a report by an expert, NTK now claims compensation between 4.24 billion rupees and 109.3 billion rupees.

IHH Healthcare, Asia's largest healthcare group, had halted its open offer to buy an additional 26% stake in Fortis after Daiichi filed a contempt plea against Fortis founders, according to media reports.

Both Daiichi and Fortis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisement
IHH Healthcare BerhadFortis Healthcare LtdDaiichi Sankyo

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Siguler Guff looks to exit medical device maker, hires banker

Healthcare

Siguler Guff looks to exit medical device maker, hires banker

Premium
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund ropes in LP to back dialysis chain

Healthcare

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund ropes in LP to back dialysis chain

Premium
ChrysCapital tops up pharma bet as VCs cash out, valuation climbs

Healthcare

ChrysCapital tops up pharma bet as VCs cash out, valuation climbs

Premium
Bootstrapped orthodontics firm DentCare weighs maiden PE fundraising

Healthcare

Bootstrapped orthodontics firm DentCare weighs maiden PE fundraising

Pro
CX Partners, Sabre Capital line up an exit but will they beat the benchmark?

Healthcare

CX Partners, Sabre Capital line up an exit but will they beat the benchmark?

Temasek, TPG-backed Dr. Agarwal's Health ends below IPO price in tepid debut

Healthcare

Temasek, TPG-backed Dr. Agarwal's Health ends below IPO price in tepid debut

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW