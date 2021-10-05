IFC appoints insider Wendy Werner as country head for India

International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private-sector investment arm, has appointed Wendy Werner as the new country head for India.

Werner, a US national who had joined IFC in 2006, will spearhead cross-industry collaboration to promote IFC’s impact on climate, gender, and innovation, said IFC in a statement.

Prior to this appointment, Werner was IFC's country manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. Before that, Werner was IFC Trade & Competitiveness manager for East Asia and the Pacific and was earlier based in Southeast Europe and Tajikistan.

Werner is a CFA charter holder. She holds a joint MBA/MA in International Affairs from George Washington University and a BA from Grinnell College, US.

“Wendy’s leadership and extensive experience will be key as we implement plans to take our India and South Asia franchises to the next level," said Hector Gomez Ang, regional director for South Asia at IFC.

In India, IFC’s commitments for the fiscal year ending June 2021 stood at $1.7 billion, marking a 51% from last year. India is IFC’s largest client country globally.

IFC makes both direct debt and equity bets on companies. It also backs private equity and venture capital funds as a limited partner.