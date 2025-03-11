IDBI Capital gets LP commitments for two new investment funds
IDBI Capital gets LP commitments for two new investment funds

By Aman Malik

  • 11 Mar 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, a unit of Mumbai-listed lender IDBI Bank, has secured capital commitments for two new alternative investment funds, a person familiar with the development told VCCircle.  VCCircle had first reported last month that IDBI Capital, which was founded in 1998, was preparing to launch a new ......

