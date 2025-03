ICICI Venture to beef up debut VC fund’s war chest, starts building portfolio

Pro Puneet Nanda, managing director and CEO, ICICI Venture

ICICI Venture is looking to upscale its maiden venture capital fund by as much as 50% of the targeted final closing level over the next few months even as it continues to deploy the money raised thus far, a person aware of the alternative investment firm’s plans told VCCircle. The private ......