Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • ICICI Venture poised to harvest sweet returns from quick exit move

ICICI Venture poised to harvest sweet returns from quick exit move

By TEAM VCC

  • 14 Aug 2023
Premium
ICICI Venture poised to harvest sweet returns from quick exit move
Puneet Nanda, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Venture

ICICI Venture, which has a presence across private equity, real estate, special situations and infrastructure asset classes, is looking to generate a neat sum from a partial exit from a fairly young portfolio company.   The PE firm, which recently wrapped up the fundraising process for its fifth private equity fund, has put a part ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Byju's ropes in former Infosys executive as HR advisor

People

Byju's ropes in former Infosys executive as HR advisor

India's 'bad bank' sees loan transfers dwindle on valuation, liability woes

Finance

India's 'bad bank' sees loan transfers dwindle on valuation, liability woes

Premium
ICICI Venture poised to harvest sweet returns from quick exit move

Consumer

ICICI Venture poised to harvest sweet returns from quick exit move

Premium
Exclusive: Sovereign fund, other investors may bankroll Narayana Group's PE exit plan

Consumer

Exclusive: Sovereign fund, other investors may bankroll Narayana Group's PE exit plan

Premium
Kuwait investment firm Asiya Capital wraps up over $100 mn India hotel deal

Consumer

Kuwait investment firm Asiya Capital wraps up over $100 mn India hotel deal

Premium
Exclusive: Investcorp-backed InsuranceDekho set to raise fresh funding

TMT

Exclusive: Investcorp-backed InsuranceDekho set to raise fresh funding

Advertisement