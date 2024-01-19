facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • ICICI Venture, Infosys co-founder's family office making healthcare bet

ICICI Venture, Infosys co-founder's family office making healthcare bet

By Sumit Upadhyaya

  • 19 Jan 2024
Premium
ICICI Venture, Infosys co-founder's family office making healthcare bet
Puneet Nanda, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Venture

ICICI Venture, which has a presence across private equity, real estate, special situations and infrastructure asset classes, is teaming up with the family office of an Infosys Ltd co-founder to make a healthcare bet, VCCircle has learnt.  The PE firm, which wrapped up the fundraising process for its fifth vehicle last ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Edelweiss Alternatives sitting on dream returns from two bets via special situations fund

Healthcare

Edelweiss Alternatives sitting on dream returns from two bets via special situations fund

Premium
ICICI Venture, Infosys co-founder's family office making healthcare bet

Healthcare

ICICI Venture, Infosys co-founder's family office making healthcare bet

Premium
Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Symbiotec has struggled to break out; will FY25 be different?

Healthcare

Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Symbiotec has struggled to break out; will FY25 be different?

Premium
Angels-backed Medyseva set for pre-Series A round

Healthcare

Angels-backed Medyseva set for pre-Series A round

Premium
Egyptian PE firm Ezdehar strikes second bet in a week

Healthcare

Egyptian PE firm Ezdehar strikes second bet in a week

InfoEdge, Anicut, Kettleborough VC, Mumbai Angels strike early stage bets

Finance

InfoEdge, Anicut, Kettleborough VC, Mumbai Angels strike early stage bets

Advertisement