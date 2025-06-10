ICICI Prudential AMC finalises large team of bankers as IPO plan gets rolling
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • ICICI Prudential AMC finalises large team of bankers as IPO plan gets rolling

ICICI Prudential AMC finalises large team of bankers as IPO plan gets rolling

Premium
ICICI Prudential AMC finalises large team of bankers as IPO plan gets rolling
Credit: 123RF.com

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, a joint venture of Indian lender ICICI Bank and British insurer Prudential Plc, has hired an unusually large number of merchant bankers to manage its proposed initial public offering, three people aware of the matter told VCCircle.  India's second-largest mutual fund company by assets under ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Did TA Associates meet the benchmark in exit from BFSI firm?

Finance

Did TA Associates meet the benchmark in exit from BFSI firm?

Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments

Finance

Bajaj Finserv appoints former Kotak executive Lakshmi Iyer to lead investments

Flexiloans raises nearly $44 mn in extended Series C round

Finance

Flexiloans raises nearly $44 mn in extended Series C round

Premium
Slice backer 8i Ventures ropes in key local LP for second VC fund

Finance

Slice backer 8i Ventures ropes in key local LP for second VC fund

Premium
How Advent, Multiples PE-backed Svatantra Microfin fared in FY25

Finance

How Advent, Multiples PE-backed Svatantra Microfin fared in FY25

RBI rejects PE-backed Annapurna Finance's banking application for second time

Finance

RBI rejects PE-backed Annapurna Finance's banking application for second time

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW