IC Universal Legal appoints new partner, announces promotions across levels

Full-service law firm IC Universal Legal Advocates & Solicitors has announced the appointment of a new partner to its Mumbai office, and promotions across levels in several of its offices around the country.

IC Universal said in a statement it has appointed Rowena De Sousa to its corporate and transactions team in Mumbai. De Sousa joins the firm from ARA Law, where she worked for 13 years.

Sousa’s areas of practice include venture capital, private equity, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate advisory. At ARA, she advised on several matters including investments and exits, due diligence, structuring and regulatory support, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also advised clients on entity acquisitions, business restructuring and slump sale transactions.

Also, IC Universal announced the promotion of Nitesh Tiwari and Kavita Pancholi to partners in the firm’s corporate and debt transactions team for its Mumbai and Chennai offices.

An alumnus of Mumbai’s Government Law College, Tiwari has been associated with IC Universal Legal for nearly ten years, including almost seven years at IC Legal Advocates & Solicitors, which merged with Universal Legal in 2017. Tiwari has also worked with Rohit Das & Associates (RDA Legal).

Pancholi, meanwhile, is a graduate of the National Law University in Jodhpur and has also worked with ARA Law. Her areas of practice include private equity investments and acquisitions, and corporate advisory matters.

The full-service IC Universal has also promoted Kanishka Bajpai and Shreya Deora to principal associate positions for its corporate and transactions practice in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Abhishek Pai has been appointed as a senior associate for corporate and transactions in Mumbai.

Akshita Ummat and Mohammed Sirajutheen are now senior associates for the real estate practice in New Delhi and Chennai, while Raghavi Raj and Sumedha Giridharan have been promoted to the position for its corporate practice. Ranjitha MR rounds out the announced promotions for the regulatory practice team in Chennai.

IC Universal has offices in Mumbai, Chennai, New Delhi, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, among other locations. The firm’s areas of practice include venture capital and private equity, technology law, mergers and acquisitions, media and entertainment, human resources and employment, family law and intellectual property.