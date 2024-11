HSBC outshines peers in India as the pecking order of top MNC banks changes

Pro The HSBC logo on its headquarters in Hong Kong. | Credit: Reuters

Foreign banks have been steadily increasing their presence in India to capture a share of the world’s fastest-growing major economy. But the ranking of multinational lenders operating in India saw a change in the financial year 2023-24 with the London-headquartered HSBC surpassing US-based Citibank as the biggest foreign bank in ......