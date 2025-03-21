HSBC names Chito Jeyarajah Asia head of investment banking
By Reuters

  • 21 Mar 2025
The HSBC logo on its headquarters in Hong Kong. | Credit: Reuters

HSBC has promoted Chito Jeyarajah as its head of investment banking in Asia, the latest key appointment at the Asia-focused bank amid its global investment banking overhaul.

Jeyarajah, currently HSBC's head of equity capital markets (ECM) in Asia Pacific, will take up the new role from April 1, a company spokesperson confirmed with Reuters on Friday.

He joined HSBC in 2017 from Goldman Sachs, after being a managing director at the Wall Street bank's investment banking division.

The appointment comes after HSBC in December announced Hong Kong-based Matthew Ginsburg - a former Morgan Stanley and Barclays veteran and its global co-head of investment banking - would leave the bank.

HSBC launched a sweeping overhaul last year aimed at streamlining costs and improving decision-making, and includes merging its global and commercial banking divisions and shuttering M&A and ECM in Europe and Americas.

HSBCInternational

