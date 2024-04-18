How was cloud consulting firm Blazeclan valued as it finds a strategic buyer?

Premium
Pune-based cloud consulting firm Blazeclan Technologies Pvt Ltd, which offers its services in eight countries apart from India, is being acquired by a Mumbai-listed company’s subsidiary looking to augment its existing suite of offerings. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm, which was founded in 2010, is being bought by information technology services provider ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.