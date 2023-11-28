facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • How Verlinvest is scripting nearly $200 mn exit from India portfolio

How Verlinvest is scripting nearly $200 mn exit from India portfolio

By TEAM VCC

  • 28 Nov 2023
Pro
How Verlinvest is scripting nearly $200 mn exit from India portfolio
Arjun Anand, MD and head of Verlinvest's India and Southeast Asia business

Belgian family-backed evergreen investment company Verlinvest, which focuses on consumer as a theme for both its direct venture capital and private equity-style transactions as also its commitments to third-party managed funds, has encashed one of its first bets in India.   Verlinvest counts a third of its about 34 global active portfolio companies in India. ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Jubilant to take control of Domino's Pizza franchisee in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia

Consumer

Jubilant to take control of Domino's Pizza franchisee in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia

Pro
How Verlinvest is scripting nearly $200 mn exit from India portfolio

Consumer

How Verlinvest is scripting nearly $200 mn exit from India portfolio

Premium
Investcorp new frontrunner for Indian fast fashion label as another investor backs out

Consumer

Investcorp new frontrunner for Indian fast fashion label as another investor backs out

Conscious Chemist secures bridge funding from Inflection Point Ventures

Consumer

Conscious Chemist secures bridge funding from Inflection Point Ventures

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer's shares jump 20% as Q2 profit nearly doubles

Consumer

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer's shares jump 20% as Q2 profit nearly doubles

Consumer brand Herby Angel, Jodaro raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Consumer brand Herby Angel, Jodaro raise early-stage funding

Advertisement