How Verlinvest is scripting nearly $200 mn exit from India portfolio

Belgian family-backed evergreen investment company Verlinvest, which focuses on consumer as a theme for both its direct venture capital and private equity-style transactions as also its commitments to third-party managed funds, has encashed one of its first bets in India. Verlinvest counts a third of its about 34 global active portfolio companies in India. ......
