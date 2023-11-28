How Verlinvest is scripting nearly $200 mn exit from India portfolio

Arjun Anand, MD and head of Verlinvest's India and Southeast Asia business

Belgian family-backed evergreen investment company Verlinvest, which focuses on consumer as a theme for both its direct venture capital and private equity-style transactions as also its commitments to third-party managed funds, has encashed one of its first bets in India. Verlinvest counts a third of its about 34 global active portfolio companies in India. ......