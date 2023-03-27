facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • How top Indian startups raked it in from VC money parked in mutual funds, banks

How top Indian startups raked it in from VC money parked in mutual funds, banks

By Malvika Maloo

  • 27 Mar 2023
Premium
How top Indian startups raked it in from VC money parked in mutual funds, banks
Credit: 123RF.com

Indian technology startups generated high non-operating revenue, or income from investment of surplus cash pumped in by investors in the last financial year, after scooping up record venture capital, according to a VCCircle study.   The study, which captured the financials of the 50 highest-funded technology and tech-oriented ventures in this ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Samara Capital logs out of decade-long healthcare bet via secondary deal

Healthcare

Samara Capital logs out of decade-long healthcare bet via secondary deal

Grapevine: Adani, RIL opt out of SKS Power race; Manipal buys Kolkata's AMRI

General

Grapevine: Adani, RIL opt out of SKS Power race; Manipal buys Kolkata's AMRI

Sequoia, Sofina-backed Mamaearth puts IPO on hold

Consumer

Sequoia, Sofina-backed Mamaearth puts IPO on hold

First Citizens Bank agrees to buy Silicon Valley Bank

Finance

First Citizens Bank agrees to buy Silicon Valley Bank

Premium
South African PE firm Kleoss Capital scores an exit

Consumer

South African PE firm Kleoss Capital scores an exit

India continues to remain a bright spot in global economy

Brand Solutions

India continues to remain a bright spot in global economy

Advertisement