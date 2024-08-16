How this Pune-based Hemp company is creating a healthy high for farmers, consumers and the environment alike

When National level swimmer Revanth Kaza decided to pack up his swimming trunks for good, he decided his drastic career change eventually had to be one to positively impact the health of us humans and the planet. The (then) 26-year-old gold medallist found his calling in 2020 when he accidentally stumbled upon a local snack during a trip to Uttarakhand. “Bhaang beej ka chutney’ is a popular condiment in the hills, and is quite delicious. It also doesn’t give you a high, and is actually a staple diet,” shares Kaza. “A foodie who was always on the lookout for healthy local alternatives, Kaza decided to explore the world of hemp further.-

“I’ve been consuming and researching hemp seeds and seed-based products since 2020, even before they were approved as a food or an ingredient by FSSAI. We partnered with NIFTEM (National Institute of Food Technology and Entrepreneurship Management) to conduct toxicological studies, and understand the sensory and nutritional profiles of Hemp Seeds along with their efficacy,” shares Kaza. “Since then I have been getting my fix of protein and Omega-3 from a whole food source with little effort and I felt fuller, thereby cutting out any cravings for sugar or junk food!” -

The bhang chutney has stayed with Kaza and continues to be now a regular accompaniment to his breakfast dosas.

Kaza continued to fall down the rabbit hole and much to his delight, found some incredible facts about the underutilised plant. It became apparent that -hemp seeds feature potential to deliver quality protein and omega-3 at the lowest possible carbon footprint.

When comparing protein content, hemp seeds (30%) outshine other nuts & seeds – peanuts (24%), almonds (20%), flaxseeds (20%) and chia seeds (18%). Aside from being protein rich, hemp seeds are also one of the rarest complete plant protein sources, along with soy and boast an amino acid profile similar to casein and eggs. Hemp seeds are only 2nd to flax seeds when considering the total Omega-3 content, however they have the ideal Omega 3 to 6 ratio that is recommended for cardiovascular health. They also contain Omega-3 SDA along which is a more bioavailable form of Omega-3 as opposed to flaxseeds which only contain Omega-3 ALAs.

In fact, hemp seed is now becoming known as a superfood, with a range of nutritional benefits: With approximately 30% protein content and a complete amino acid profile, including all nine essential amino acids crucial for human health, hemp seeds provide a valuable source of plant-based protein. Moreover, hemp seeds are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), particularly omega-3 and omega-6, in the optimal ratio for cardiovascular health. Scientific studies have shown that incorporating hemp seeds into the diet can improve lipid profiles, reduce inflammation, and support overall heart health.

Once we discovered this, we launched our brand with a unique range of Hemp Butters in 2022, and soon followed up with Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seeds), Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil and delightful Superseed Bars.

Kaza was quick to discover the reason behind hemp’s flailing success: “it has been largely unexplored due to the heavily popular intoxicating qualities of its familial bond with the cannabis plant and the prohibitions that followed its cultivation, subsequently,” he says adding that despite obtaining the necessary licences, his products were often categorised under narcotics by Amazon policies, Google and Meta algorithms. “We weren’t able to spread awareness about a product which required consumer education until recently. Now as the regulations are opening up, the existence of a large-scale Indian Hemp Seed Value is imperative as it can hugely benefit the consumers, the farmers and the environment simultaneously, and this has been my mission since 2020,” he says.

During his research, Kaza also came across the myriad of environmental advantages that growing hemp offers:

Hemp Farms have a remarkable ability to sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a rapid rate, making them a valuable tool in combating climate change. Additionally, hemp cultivation requires minimal water and pesticides, making it a more sustainable option compared to conventional crops. -

Indian farmers stand to gain additional revenue from hemp cultivation, as the stalks, which are usually discarded or burnt, can be converted into high-value hemp fibre. This presents a lucrative opportunity for farmers to diversify their income streams and increase their revenues by up to 25%. Furthermore, hemp cultivation is well-suited to relatively barren and mountainous regions, making it an attractive option for Indian farmers facing challenging geo-climatic conditions.

By sourcing hemp seeds locally from Indian farmers, Hemptyful and other hemp companies ensure that revenue flows directly back into the farming communities.

“With a long-term vision of hemp protein consumption rivalling that of whey protein, we are dedicated to developing standardised, commercially viable hemp varieties and efficient manufacturing processes to cater to the ever-growing market in an affordable and sustainable manner.”

“Over the last couple of years, Hemptyful has become one of the largest Hemp Seed nutrition brands in the country. The company also continues to tweak its supply chain continuously to meet the ever-increasing demand, by working directly with farmers and expanding their existing manufacturing capacity, “We are also working with the Uttarakhand Government for developing Industrial Hemp Varieties which can be commercially farmed,” says Kaza.

As of last month, Hemptyful was selected as one of the startups to reap the benefits of Gruhas Gusto - A 6-month accelerator program by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, Sabre Ventures (DLF Family Office), and Anthill Ventures. “Being part of Gruhas Gusto program is a testament to our dedication towards creating a hemp seed based, sustainable food ecosystem. We hope to scale with speed through this program & partners.” says the ever-determined Kaza, “Our vision at Hemptyful lies in creating a win-win situation for all. As the world transitions towards more sustainable food systems, we wish to offer a pathway to a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come,” he concludes.

