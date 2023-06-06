How Swiss investor SIFEM’s exposure to India and China changed over the years

Premium
The Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM) increased its exposure to India last year, as the South Asian nation retained its top spot in the development finance institution's portfolio more than a decade after it removed the country from its priority list. SIFEM, which has backed several India-based or India-focused private equity and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.