facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • How Swiss investor SIFEM’s exposure to India and China changed over the years

How Swiss investor SIFEM’s exposure to India and China changed over the years

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 06 Jun 2023
Premium
How Swiss investor SIFEM’s exposure to India and China changed over the years
Credit: 123RF.com

The Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM) increased its exposure to India last year, as the South Asian nation retained its top spot in the development finance institution&#39;s portfolio more than a decade after it removed the country from its priority list.  SIFEM, which has backed several India-based or India-focused private equity and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

GenWise, Togai, others raise early-stage funding

TMT

GenWise, Togai, others raise early-stage funding

Premium
How Swiss investor SIFEM's exposure to India and China changed over the years

Finance

How Swiss investor SIFEM's exposure to India and China changed over the years

Premium
Grapevine: Five PE firms in fray for Indira IVF; WestBridge makes consumer bet

General

Grapevine: Five PE firms in fray for Indira IVF; WestBridge makes consumer bet

VC-backed Floranow acquires Saudi Arabian flower distributor Bloomax

Consumer

VC-backed Floranow acquires Saudi Arabian flower distributor Bloomax

TPG-backed insurtech startup PolicyBoss pockets Series B cash

TMT

TPG-backed insurtech startup PolicyBoss pockets Series B cash

Byju's ceases $1.2 bn loan repayment, sues lenders over 'technical default' dispute

TMT

Byju's ceases $1.2 bn loan repayment, sues lenders over 'technical default' dispute

Advertisement