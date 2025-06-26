How Sattva Ventures plans to sharpen startup focus, create synergies with proptech

Premium
Sattva Ventures, the family investment office of real estate developer Salarpuria Sattva Group, is refining its investment strategy to deepen exposure in select startup sectors and strengthen its presence in proptech, aiming to unlock synergies with its core business, a top executive told VCCircle. Led by Adrija Agarwal, Sattva Group’s vice ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.