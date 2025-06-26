How Sattva Ventures plans to sharpen startup focus, create synergies with proptech

Premium Adrija Agarwal, head, Sattva Ventures

Sattva Ventures, the family investment office of real estate developer Salarpuria Sattva Group, is refining its investment strategy to deepen exposure in select startup sectors and strengthen its presence in proptech, aiming to unlock synergies with its core business, a top executive told VCCircle. Led by Adrija Agarwal, Sattva Group’s vice ......