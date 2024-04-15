How Lighthouse PE valued Nestle veteran's FMCG firm in its biggest bet yet

Premium Sukhbir Singh Mann, founder, Parsons Nutritionals

Mid-market private equity firm Lighthouse Funds, which counts Fabindia, Duroflex and Wow! Momo among its portfolio firms, has backed a contract manufacturer focussed on food and beverages space in its latest transaction that is also its biggest bet till date. Lighthouse, along with some of its limited partners (LPs), has invested Rs ......