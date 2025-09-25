How Kalaari-backed Airpay plans to sustain growth after doubling FY25 revenue

Premium
Airpay Payment Services Pvt Ltd, a financial services provider backed by venture capital firm Kalaari Capital, plans to ramp up its distribution business, enter new markets and roll out more offerings to fuel revenue growth, its founder said. Kunal Jhunjhunwala, a nephew of the late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, told ......
