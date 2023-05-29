How India’s top agritech startups improved financials for FY22

India’s larger agritech startups showed significant improvement in their key financial metrics for FY22, with most of them inching closer towards breaking even, as per a VCCircle analysis. The five most funded pure-play agritech startups – Ninjacart, WayCool, DeHaat, AgroStar, and Ecozen – showed that most of these firms improved their ......