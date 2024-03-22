facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • How Ideal Cures founder’s family office is shaping up and why it is halting alt bets

How Ideal Cures founder’s family office is shaping up and why it is halting alt bets

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 22 Mar 2024
Premium
How Ideal Cures founder’s family office is shaping up and why it is halting alt bets
Sachin Jain, chief investment officer, Sukvi Ventures

Sukvi Ventures, the family office of Ideal Cures’ founder Suresh Pareek, has ramped up its in-house team and is adjusting its strategy across debt, public markets and alternative investments, a top executive told VCCircle.  The family office started making investments in 2020, a couple of years after private equity firm TA ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Silverneedle Ventures has final close of maiden fund in sight after initial hiccups

Finance

Silverneedle Ventures has final close of maiden fund in sight after initial hiccups

Premium
How Ideal Cures founder's family office is shaping up and why it is halting alt bets

Finance

How Ideal Cures founder's family office is shaping up and why it is halting alt bets

Premium
Solcon Capital's CEO on IFC partnership, India-Africa deal split and more

Finance

Solcon Capital's CEO on IFC partnership, India-Africa deal split and more

Blume, Chiratae LP Alphatron Capital raises $30 mn for debut fund

Finance

Blume, Chiratae LP Alphatron Capital raises $30 mn for debut fund

SVB Financial to sell Indian arm to First Citizens

Finance

SVB Financial to sell Indian arm to First Citizens

Premium
BanyanTree plans new PE fund, tweaks investment game plan

Finance

BanyanTree plans new PE fund, tweaks investment game plan

Advertisement