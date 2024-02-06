How Hillhouse’s Elham plans to make its mark in India’s private credit market

Premium Elham Credit partner and co-head Siddhartha Hari (left) and managing director Sandeep Chandak

Elham Credit Partners, the private credit arm of alternative asset manager Hillhouse Investment, is evaluating several deals in India and expects to deploy nearly a third of its corpus in the South Asian nation, top executives told VCCircle. Singapore-based Elham joins a large number of private credit investors in India, where ......