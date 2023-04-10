How healthy was NIIF’s maiden exit, TPG’s bet on Manipal Hospitals?

Premium
Singapore state investment firm Temasek is taking a controlling stake in Manipal Health Enterprises (MHE), the second largest hospital group in the country, via a secondary transaction involving at least three existing shareholders including the promoter Pai family besides PE firm TPG and India’s quasi sovereign fund National Investment and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.