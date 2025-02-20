How family offices, PE-VC funds are faring as Waterfield gets a valuation bump

Pro Soumya Rajan, founder and CEO, Waterfield

Mumbai-based multi-family office and wealth management firm Waterfield Advisors Pvt. Ltd has raised fresh funding in a round that also helped some existing shareholders to monetise their investments. Waterfield said Thursday it has raised $15 million, or Rs 123 crore, in a round led by Singapore-based venture capital Jungle Ventures. Simultaneously, ......