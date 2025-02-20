How family offices, PE-VC funds are faring as Waterfield gets a valuation bump
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • How family offices, PE-VC funds are faring as Waterfield gets a valuation bump

How family offices, PE-VC funds are faring as Waterfield gets a valuation bump

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 20 Feb 2025
Pro
How family offices, PE-VC funds are faring as Waterfield gets a valuation bump
Soumya Rajan, founder and CEO, Waterfield

Mumbai-based multi-family office and wealth management firm Waterfield Advisors Pvt. Ltd has raised fresh funding in a round that also helped some existing shareholders to monetise their investments.  Waterfield said Thursday it has raised $15 million, or Rs 123 crore, in a round led by Singapore-based venture capital Jungle Ventures. Simultaneously, ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Oman investor comes onboard for Singapore VC Golden Gate Ventures' debut MENA fund

Finance

Oman investor comes onboard for Singapore VC Golden Gate Ventures' debut MENA fund

Premium
Unicorn India Ventures nears final close for third fund

Finance

Unicorn India Ventures nears final close for third fund

Pro
Motilal Oswal Alternates takes a haircut from legacy PE bet

Finance

Motilal Oswal Alternates takes a haircut from legacy PE bet

Premium
Bottomline: Kunal Shah-controlled Newtap in the red as loan write-offs jump

Finance

Bottomline: Kunal Shah-controlled Newtap in the red as loan write-offs jump

Premium
Bottomline: FMO-backed NeoGrowth's profitability weakens as bad loans surge

Finance

Bottomline: FMO-backed NeoGrowth's profitability weakens as bad loans surge

Premium
Criterion Africa Partners to onboard returning LP for third private equity fund

Finance

Criterion Africa Partners to onboard returning LP for third private equity fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW