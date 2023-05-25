How Dubai VC Global Ventures' bigger third fund differs from its first two vehicles

Premium Sacha Haider, Partner, Global Ventures

Dubai-based venture capital firm Global Ventures has identified new focus areas to deploy capital from its third fund, a top executive told VCCircle, as it looks to secure nearly twice the investor commitments in the new outing compared with its second vehicle. The VC firm, led by Noor Sweid and Basil Moftah, hit the road to raise its third fund earlier this year—almost two years after it ......