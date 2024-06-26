How did Jashvik Capital value medtech firm in its maiden healthcare PE deal?

Premium
Growth-stage private equity player Jashvik Capital, floated by former TA Associates executive Naresh Patwari, has picked up a substantial minority stake in a Bengaluru-based medical products seller, in its second transaction that comes one-and-a-half years after inking its debut deal which was in the processed food sector. Jashvik, which earlier backed snacks ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.