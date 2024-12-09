How did ICICI Venture perform in exit from eight-year-old bet?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

How did ICICI Venture perform in exit from eight-year-old bet?

Premium
How did ICICI Venture perform in exit from eight-year-old bet?
Puneet Nanda, managing director and CEO, ICICI Venture

ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of ICICI Bank, has continued its harvest spree, as it logs out of its eight-year-old specialty chemicals bet. The PE firm, one of India’s oldest alternative investors with a presence across private equity, real estate, and infrastructure, has sold its stake in Mumbai-based Anthea Aromatics ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

CEAT to buy Camso brand from France's Michelin for $225 mn

Manufacturing

CEAT to buy Camso brand from France's Michelin for $225 mn

Premium
Bulge-bracket PE firm acquiring majority stake in Roop Automotives

Manufacturing

Bulge-bracket PE firm acquiring majority stake in Roop Automotives

Premium
UAE-based Aliph Capital makes second deployment from $250-mn vehicle

Consumer

UAE-based Aliph Capital makes second deployment from $250-mn vehicle

BII backs Everest Fleet, TI Clean as India EV commitments top $300 mn

Manufacturing

BII backs Everest Fleet, TI Clean as India EV commitments top $300 mn

Proparco backs tyre recycling firm GRP

Manufacturing

Proparco backs tyre recycling firm GRP

Premium
Packaging company Borkar in talks to seal fresh funding

Manufacturing

Packaging company Borkar in talks to seal fresh funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW