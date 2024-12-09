How did ICICI Venture perform in exit from eight-year-old bet?

Premium Puneet Nanda, managing director and CEO, ICICI Venture

ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of ICICI Bank, has continued its harvest spree, as it logs out of its eight-year-old specialty chemicals bet. The PE firm, one of India’s oldest alternative investors with a presence across private equity, real estate, and infrastructure, has sold its stake in Mumbai-based Anthea Aromatics ......