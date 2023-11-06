How Byju’s stacked up against Unacademy and other edtech unicorns in FY22

Edtech giant Byju’s remained far ahead of its local peers in terms of revenue during the financial year through March 2022, before a debt default, valuation markdowns and board-level resignations this year left it teetering on the brink. Bengaluru-based Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, which operates Byju’s, submitted its financial accounts ......