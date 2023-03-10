facebook-page-view
  How Blackstone's loss turned into a gold mine for Mathew Cyriac's Florintree

How Blackstone’s loss turned into a gold mine for Mathew Cyriac’s Florintree

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 10 Mar 2023
How Blackstone’s loss turned into a gold mine for Mathew Cyriac’s Florintree
Mathew Cyriac

Florintree Advisors, a private investment firm floated by former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac, has harvested one of its first portfolio firms after inking a sweetheart deal to gain control of a beaten down company and spinning a muti-bagger after a deep haircut taken by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternatives investor.  Florintree ......

