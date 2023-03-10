How Blackstone’s loss turned into a gold mine for Mathew Cyriac’s Florintree

Premium
Florintree Advisors, a private investment firm floated by former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac, has harvested one of its first portfolio firms after inking a sweetheart deal to gain control of a beaten down company and spinning a muti-bagger after a deep haircut taken by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternatives investor. Florintree ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.