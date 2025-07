How BII doubled India commitments in 2024 led by debt investments

Pro Srini Nagarajan, MD and Head of Asia, BII

British International Investment (BII), the UK government’s development finance institution (DFI), more than doubled its new commitments in India last year, led by a jump in debt investments, an analysis by VCCircle showed. The rise reflects a broader shift in its global investment approach. BII, formerly known as CDC Group Plc, ......