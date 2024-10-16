How artisanal sweets brand Hazelnut Factory was valued as it attracts strategic buyer

Premium Ankit Sahni, founder, Hazelnut Factory

Hazelnut Factory Food Products Pvt Ltd, a five-year-old artisanal sweets and snacks brand from India’s hinterland, has attracted a large retail snacks company as a majority investor as deal activity in the segment picks up ahead of the festive season. Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh-based Hazelnut Factory, which was incorporated in December 2019, ......