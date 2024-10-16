How artisanal sweets brand Hazelnut Factory was valued as it attracts strategic buyer
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • How artisanal sweets brand Hazelnut Factory was valued as it attracts strategic buyer

How artisanal sweets brand Hazelnut Factory was valued as it attracts strategic buyer

By Prithvi Durai

  • 16 Oct 2024
Premium
How artisanal sweets brand Hazelnut Factory was valued as it attracts strategic buyer
Ankit Sahni, founder, Hazelnut Factory

Hazelnut Factory Food Products Pvt Ltd, a five-year-old artisanal sweets and snacks brand from India’s hinterland, has attracted a large retail snacks company as a majority investor as deal activity in the segment picks up ahead of the festive season.  Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh-based Hazelnut Factory, which was incorporated in December 2019, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
How artisanal sweets brand Hazelnut Factory was valued as it attracts strategic buyer

Consumer

How artisanal sweets brand Hazelnut Factory was valued as it attracts strategic buyer

Pro
Spotlight: Designer labels turn showstopper on Aditya Birla Fashion's growth runway

Consumer

Spotlight: Designer labels turn showstopper on Aditya Birla Fashion's growth runway

Perceptyne, Elixia, Brown Living, Kingdom of White raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Perceptyne, Elixia, Brown Living, Kingdom of White raise early-stage funding

Qatar wealth fund cuts stake in British supermarket group Sainsbury

Consumer

Qatar wealth fund cuts stake in British supermarket group Sainsbury

Premium
India Sweet House raises funding ahead of public market debut

Consumer

India Sweet House raises funding ahead of public market debut

Premium
Jewellery brand Giva's valuation soars as PremjiInvest doubles down, early VCs mint money

Consumer

Jewellery brand Giva's valuation soars as PremjiInvest doubles down, early VCs mint money

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW