Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
How much has Infosys deployed from its $500 mn startup fund?
Photo Credit: Reuters

Less than a year after taking over as the CEO of Infosys Ltd in 2014, Vishal Sikka expanded with much fanfare the size of the...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS