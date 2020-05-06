Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
How banks’ credit growth slumped across sectors in the wake of coronavirus
SBI employees wait for customers to offer loans in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Reuters

In the last week of April, one month into the national lockdown, commercial banks parked more than Rs 7 trillion a day with the...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS