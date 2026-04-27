Hospitality-tech firm RBS acquires Zeko; Aspire Impact raises funds

(L to R) Umesh Sharma, VP of Growth, Zeko; Glenn Turner, CEO of RBS and Manit Deep Prashar, founder & CEO of Zeko

Hospitality-technology company Romeo Bravo Software (RBS) has bought AI-powered guest engagement platform Zeko for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition is expected to help RBS improve its guest experience capabilities in a bid to build an intelligent, unified platform to simplify operations and drive revenue across hospitality environments.

New Delhi-based Zeko helps hotels effectively engage with guests from pre-arrival through checkout via tailored concierge features, Whatsapp automation and real time upselling. It counts AUM Ventures and startup incubator IIMA Ventures among its backers, according to its website.

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Aspire Impact, a standards-based impact measurement and certification initiative, has raised strategic capital from Hong Kong-based The Parinama Group, founded by Guneet Banga.

The round values the company at Rs 36 crore (around $3.8 million).

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The company also appointed Saloni Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer of its services Aspire Impact Assurance. Malhotra will lead Aspire Impact’s flagship offering, comprehensive impact assessments (CIA) across four editions: corporate, NPO/CSR, BFSI, and education, with a government edition to be launched soon.

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), founded by Sanjay Nigam, said it has invested in Love Kiki, House of Armuse, Banana Club, dmodot, Philocaly, BANANA labs, Stylox, Heritage Bazaar, LineTribe, Vardi, Vyakti India. “With the round, we aim to further strengthen this pipeline and support brands in building for scale,” said Nigam.

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This is its second round of investments. Previously, it deployed Rs 40 crore across 14 fashion and lifestyle brands.

FEF operates as an integrated platform offering funding, mentorship, media visibility, and network access. Launched in 2024, the venture studio aimed to invest over Rs 500 crore (approximately $59.5 million) into the fashion and lifestyle ecosystem over five years.

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