Hospitality startup Brevistay, logistics firm Omnivio raise early-stage funding

Gurugram-based room booking platform Brevistay on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 3 crore (around $450,000) as a part of its seed funding round led by Indian Angel Network.

The startup will use the fresh funds to develop its customers and hotels ecosystem.



Founded by Prateek Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Nikhil Kumar Pathak, Aditya Naithani and Avnish Kumar in 2016, Brevistay allows customers to book hotels in slots of three, six and 12 hours with the flexibility to pick their own check-in time.

The firm claims to have clocked 1.5X growth in the nine months after the first lockdown in 2020 and logged a 250% spike in the numbers in the next nine months after the second Covid wave.

“We are breaking the pre-existing and centuries-old pattern of the noon check-in and 11 am check-out system and creating a new way of conducting the business. With this investment, we are looking at expanding so we can take this concept to larger audiences across more cities,” said Prateek Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer at Brevistay.

"We are expecting the company to become a category leader in hourly booking for hotel rooms and similar facilities. Our investor network in IAN will also help the company in all possible ways for helping them realize their full potential,” said Sri Prakash, lead investor from Indian Angel Network.

The Indian Angel Network, founded in 2006, has been a prominent investor in India's startup ecosystem. The network has invested in startups like Dhruva Space, Spinny, Box8, Uniphore, Propelld and Wow! Momo, among others.



Omnivio

Former Snapdeal executives floated e-commerce and omnichannel logistics startup Omnivio has raised $400,000 in an angel round from Supermorpheus, Dexter Angels and 91 Ventures.

The round also saw participation from a clutch of founders and angel investors from India and Middle East, including, Deepak Jain (partner, Bain), Pranay Gupta (91 Springboard, 91 Ventures), Nikhil Bhandarkar (founding partner, Panthera Peak Ventures), Kushal Nahata and Gautam Kumar (Co-founders, FarEye) and Gaurang Jhunjhunwala (Partner, Mckinsey Dubai), among others.

The Noida-based platform plans to use the fresh capital to boost its technology infrastructure, partnerships and building an experienced team.

Founded by Sidhartha Bhimania and Anuj Jain in 2021, Omnivio is a control tower-backed logistics marketplace that connects retail enterprises and logistics providers.

“This investment will enable us to boost our control tower effectiveness and build deeper product features; to solve our client's most pressing challenges with respect to supply chain visibility and logistics control. With the right mentorship and advice of seasoned angels, we intend to scale up quickly and grow our client base by 5x by the end of this financial year,” said Bhimania.

"We believe that apart from larger marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, there will be various mid-size marketplaces as well, and D2C businesses will continue to build and scale in India. Using Omnivio's technology, they can continue to focus on brand building and customer acquisition letting Omnivio do the heavy lifting. We like the team's energy and experience to build and scale such a business," said Sameer Guglani, co-founder of Supermorpheus.

Founded in 2021, Supermorpheus is an investment firm which follows a community-based investor model with all deals coming through the community of founders, injecting capital back into the startup ecosystem.