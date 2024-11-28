Homversity, Althion secure early-stage cheques

Surya Rao, founder, Althion

Housing network startup Homversity and Hyderabad-based water-tech startup Althion have raised early-stage funding, the companies announced on Thursday.

Homversity raised $1 million (Rs 84 crore) from Shuru-Up, Inflection Point Ventures, Value Angels, Vinners Group, TAS, Pro-Growth Ventures, Growth 91, and other investors.

The startup will use the fresh funding to expand its operations. Founded in 2019, Homversity is a housing network that connects students with accommodation options.

It aims to organize major verticals of the industry, such as quality of stay, good food, and a safe and secure ecosystem for students, with hassle-free processes and support systems, according to a statement.

Althion, a Hyderabad-based water-tech company specializing in ultra-pure water systems, has raised Rs 3.6 crore in a pre-Series A funding round from BioAngels. The round also saw participation from investors such as Arun Seth, Om Manchanda, KNK Venkatraman, and Shubham Rastogi.

This strategic investment will help the startup pilot the manufacturing of 40 units of its tabletop laboratory water purification system and further its R&D efforts on products and solutions aimed at enhancing kidney dialysis efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, the company plans to establish a larger facility to scale its operations, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2017, Althion develops ultra-pure water systems that serve the healthcare, research, and semiconductor industries.

