Makia Capital floats own venture capital fund for SME bets
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Makia Capital floats own venture capital fund for SME bets

Makia Capital floats own venture capital fund for SME bets

By Aman Rawat

  • 12 Dec 2024
Premium
Makia Capital floats own venture capital fund for SME bets
(L-R): Sanchit Vijay, Shivanshu Birla, founding partners, Makia Capital

IPO advisory firm Makia Capital has floated its maiden venture capital fund to invest in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities in small and medium enterprises, along with select public market investments. “The moat of the VC fund is to invest in three areas: pre-IPO opportunities, anchor opportunities in IPOs (specially in the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Advent, TPG-backed KreditBee plans $150 mn pre-IPO round

Finance

Advent, TPG-backed KreditBee plans $150 mn pre-IPO round

UAE president names Blackstone's Gray, others to board of ADNOC investment arm XRG

Finance

UAE president names Blackstone's Gray, others to board of ADNOC investment arm XRG

Carlyle's AlpInvest, Mubadala team up to provide debt financing to PE firms

Finance

Carlyle's AlpInvest, Mubadala team up to provide debt financing to PE firms

Investment advisory firm Equentis launches maiden angel fund

Finance

Investment advisory firm Equentis launches maiden angel fund

Snapmint raises $18 mn from Prudent Investment's Prashasta Seth, others

Finance

Snapmint raises $18 mn from Prudent Investment's Prashasta Seth, others

Sanlam to buy 23% in Shriram Asset Management, makes open offer

Finance

Sanlam to buy 23% in Shriram Asset Management, makes open offer

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW