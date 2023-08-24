Homegrown Hunch Ventures picks up minority stake in Italian cuisine brand

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Dolomite Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Jamie’s Italian and Jamie’s Pizzeria brands in India has raised Rs 50 crore ($6.1 million) from existing investors, International Market Management in UK and Hunch Ventures in India. In 2018, Indian venture capital firm Hunch Ventures took a significant minority stake in Dolomite Restaurants, ......