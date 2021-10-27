Hindusthan National Glass, once backed by Sequoia Capital, enters bankruptcy

Formerly backed by Sequoia Capital, glassmaker Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited (HNG) has entered bankruptcy on a plea by Singapore-based DBS Bank for a default of over Rs 5.5 crore.

Girish Sriram Juneja has been appointed as the interim resolution professional, as per the NCLT order dated October 21.

In May last year, VCCircle had reported that Hong Kong-based stressed asset specialist SSG Capital Management (Singapore) Pvt.Ltd pulled out of a consortium with American financial services giant Goldman Sachs (India) Finance Private Limited as it could not agree to the terms of investment.

Negotiations with SSG Capital and Goldman Sachs had been going on for a year for them to jointly take control of the debt-laden firm under a one-time settlement (OTS) plan.

According to the tribunal, the resolution plan was approved on February 20, 2019 and the exposure of HNG towards the investors would amount to about Rs 1,000 crore.

The Kolkata-based maker of glass containers has been struggling for the past few years and owes more than Rs 2,600 crore to creditors led by State Bank of India (SBI).

In 2010, Sequoia Capital had first picked up a little over 7% stake in the country’s largest glass container maker for around Rs 127 crore (around $27 million), partly from the promoter Somany family. It isn’t known whether Sequoia invested further.

However, earlier this year, the venture capital firm took a substantial haircut on its almost 11-year bet by likely selling its entire stake in HNG.

As per the annual report for FY21, Sequoia investment vehicle Ironwood Investment Holdings did not hold any stake in the company as on March 2021, while it owned 5.10% as on December 2020, its shareholding pattern showed.

The promoters and group companies, which include the Somany family, owned a 70.73% stake in the company as on September 30, 2021.

Debts of Hindusthan National Glass

Founded in 1946, HNG was among India’s first fully automated glass manufacturers with a plant at Rishra, near Kolkata.

HNG makes and sells glass containers for the pharmaceuticals & wellness, food and beverages, beer & liquor and household & cosmetics segments. It has been incurring losses since 2012-13 and had restructured term loans in December 2014. Its losses for the year ending March 2021 trebled to Rs 304 crore from Rs 103 crore a year ago.

DBS Bank had granted 7-year loans worth $20 million and $40 million (aggregating at Rs 450 crore) around 2011 to HNG for capital expenditure against a first charge of fixed assets (moveable and immovable Assets) with an asset cover of 1.25 times.

After inability to repay the banks, HNG said it was in discussion with the lenders for working out a Resolution Plan under the February 2018 revised framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets. Under it, the company has paid Rs 772.10 crore till 30th September 2021.

However, the settlement offer fell through and DBS dragged the debt-laden firm to the NCLT in January last year.

“The settlement has been termed as failed due to the inability on the part of the Corporate Debtor to make payment of the OTS by adhering to the Timelines in spite of having been granted multiple extensions,” the tribunal said.

According to the order, HNG had agreed to repay the settlement amount of Rs 1,710 Crore but it could only make payment of sum of Rs 290 crore and defaulted in payment of the remainder amount despite having been granted two extensions.

The company submitted that the business of HNG which was already suffering, was strained to breaking point due to lack of ready manpower and financial resources. “The lockdown negatively impacted demand for the products manufactured by the Corporate Debtor (HNG), leading to massive stockpiling of finished products at its plants in the absence of regular buyers,” the counsel stated in the order.