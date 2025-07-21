Hey Concrete Secures ₹7.5 Cr Strategic Investment from Global Facade Pioneer Kamlesh Choudhari to Fuel Its Global Vision

In a defining moment for India’s architectural materials industry, Hey Concrete, the country’s fastest-growing brand in sustainable and design-led concrete surfaces, has raised ₹7.5 crore in strategic investment from Mr. Kamlesh Arjun Choudhari— a respected leader in the global facades and cladding space with over 2 decades of vast experience.

What makes this more than just an investment is the alignment of values. Mr. Choudhari, whose work has taken Indian-made facade solutions to markets like the USA, Australia, and the Middle East, brings not just capital—but vision, mentorship, and a network that spans continents.

“With rising global demand for responsible, high-performance building materials, I see Hey Concrete as a frontrunner in a new era of green architecture,” said Mr. Kamlesh Choudhari. “Their design philosophy, paired with sustainable innovation, is exactly what the global market is looking for.”

The funds will be used to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, expand international presence, and accelerate the reach of the brand’s GreenPro-certified concrete solutions—positioning Hey Concrete as a global ambassador of Indian innovation.

“This partnership is deeply personal to us,” shared Aseem Bolia, Founder & CEO, Hey Concrete. “Kamlesh ji’s belief in our mission energizes our drive to make Indian design and sustainability a global standard.”

Co-Founder Speaks

Shubham Babel, Co-founder shared “With Kamlesh ji’s backing, we’re not just expanding—we’re evolving. This is a shared vision to take India’s design ethos to the world through smart and sustainable materials.”

Shabbir H Rahim, Co-founder shared “We’ve always believed that meaningful design should also be responsible. This partnership reaffirms that belief and propels us into the next phase of innovation.”

About Hey Concrete

Founded in Udaipur, Hey Concrete is reimagining concrete surfaces with a focus on aesthetics, durability, and sustainability. Its range of eco-conscious claddings, breeze blocks, murals, and washbasins has already transformed over 2,500 projects across India. With 30+ showrooms and growing international demand, Hey Concrete is committed to building the future—beautifully and responsibly.

Contact:

Shubham Gandhi

Head - Business Development shubham.gandhi@heyconcrete.com

+91 97822670

