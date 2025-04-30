HexaHealth, SatLeo Labs, Stimuler, others secure early-stage funding

Anveshan co-founders (from left) Akhil Kansal, Kuldeep Parewa, and Aayushi Khandelwal

Surgery care platform HexaHealth, space-tech startup SatLeo Labs, AI voice tutor Stimuler, quantum cybersecurity firm QNu Labs, robotic automation startup Vividobots, food brand Anveshan, lab-grown diamond company IVANA Jewels, and startup Sedna have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds from various investors, including venture capital firms, angel investors, and family offices, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Gurugram-based surgery care platform HexaHealth has raised $12 million (Rs 101 crore) in a Series A round led by Orios Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital. New investors Enzia Ventures and ITI Growth Opportunities Fund also participated, along with existing backers Chiratae Ventures and Omidyar Network India.

The funds will be used to expand into new surgical specialties and geographies across India, build an AI-driven platform for personalized patient care, and strengthen its senior leadership team.

Founded by Ankur Gigras, Vikas Chauhan, and Aman Priya Khanna, HexaHealth connects patients with a network of hospitals and uses AI to recommend suitable doctors and facilities, while managing insurance, financing, admissions, and post-surgery care.

Ahmedabad-based space-tech startup SatLeo Labs has secured $3.3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Merak Ventures, with significant participation from Huddle Ventures. Other investors included GVFL, Java Capital, IIMA Ventures, PointOne Capital, and angel investors Manish Gandhi and Dheer Baldua.

SatLeo is developing proprietary thermal and optical imaging payloads for deployment in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The capital will support payload development, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals, team expansion, infrastructure, and pilot testing.

Founded by Shravan Bhati and Urmil Bakhai, SatLeo aims to provide insights for agriculture, urban infrastructure, energy, climate monitoring, and national security using high-resolution satellite data.

AI-powered voice tutoring platform Stimuler has raised $3.75 million in a pre-Series A round from Lightspeed, SWC Global, and other investors, including MVP, Rebright, Force Ventures, GradCapital, and Operators Studio.

Led by CEO Akshay Akash, Stimuler helps users improve English speaking skills through advanced voice AI technology. The funding will be used to scale its AI infrastructure, grow its technical team, and accelerate user acquisition.

Quantum cybersecurity startup QNu Labs has raised Rs 60 crore ($7 million) in a Series A round led by the National Quantum Mission (NQM), with additional investment from Lucky Investment, Speciale Invest, Tenacity Ventures, and Singularity AMC.

Co-founder and CEO Sunil Gupta said the company plans to expand globally, with R&D teams being set up outside India. The Bengaluru-based firm, founded in 2016 by Gupta, Srinivasa Rao Aluri, Mark Mathias, and Anil Prabhakar, offers products like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG), and post-quantum cryptography solutions.

Chennai-based robotic automation startup Vividobots has raised Rs 1.47 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Founded in 2021 by Dhinesh B, Velmurugan B, and Kesavaraj S, the company develops high-precision robotic solutions for high-rise building maintenance. The funds will be used for product innovation and expanding sector-specific robotic deployments aimed at improving safety and operational efficiency.

Anveshan

Food brand Anveshan has raised Rs 48 crore in a Series A round led by Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, with a mix of primary and secondary capital. Existing investors DSG Consumer Partners, Titan Capital, Winners Fund, Force Ventures, and angel investors such as Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta (co-founder of boAt) also participated.

Founded in 2020 by Kuldeep Parewa, Akhil Kansal, and Aayushi Khandelwal, Gurugram-based Anveshan sells food products made using traditional Indian methods. Its offerings include desi ghee, cold-pressed oils (coconut, mustard, groundnut, sesame), wild forest honey, amlaprash, and jaggery powder.

IVANA Jewels

Lab-grown diamond brand IVANA Jewels has raised Rs 2 crore in seed funding from early-stage venture capital firm Avinya Ventures.

The Surat-based startup plans to introduce new product lines, boost marketing efforts, and expand its retail presence with new outlets in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. It aims to operate 10-15 stores by the end of the current financial year.

Founded by the Jindal Group in 2023, IVANA Jewels offers lab-grown diamond and traditional Polki jewellery collections, with existing stores in Noida, Surat, Nagpur, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Sedna

Anicut Capital has committed Rs 50 crore (about $6 million) in initial equity capital to Sedna, aiming to develop a technology-driven, comprehensive B2B solutions platform for the hospitality and catering industry.

Sedna plans to establish a state-of-the-art food production facility in Bengaluru and expand its existing Hospitality Unlimited operations, which currently provide culinary solutions to several major hospitality companies.

Founded by Mahadevan Narayanamoni and Saurabh Pandey, Sedna operates across three verticals: B2B SaaS, commerce and distribution, and products and solutions--all tailored to the hospitality and catering sector.

