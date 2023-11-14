facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Hexagon Nutrition seeks fresh PE capital, lowers valuation expectation

Hexagon Nutrition seeks fresh PE capital, lowers valuation expectation

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 14 Nov 2023
Pro
Hexagon Nutrition seeks fresh PE capital, lowers valuation expectation
Arun Kelkar, founder and chairman, Hexagon Nutrition

Nutritional supplements manufacturer Hexagon Nutrition Ltd is planning to raise fresh private equity funding after shelving its initial public offering due to volatile market conditions, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.   The Mumbai-based company, which offers fortification, clinical nutrition and therapeutic food products, had filed for an IPO in December 2021 and received approval of the Securities and Exchange ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Hexagon Nutrition seeks fresh PE capital, lowers valuation expectation

Consumer

Hexagon Nutrition seeks fresh PE capital, lowers valuation expectation

Faering Capital picks up a piece of bakery chain with $16-mn cheque

Consumer

Faering Capital picks up a piece of bakery chain with $16-mn cheque

Premium
Sugar Cosmetics in talks with sovereign funds, PE firms for fresh funding

Consumer

Sugar Cosmetics in talks with sovereign funds, PE firms for fresh funding

Pro
Sixth Sense Ventures back in cap table of old portfolio firm with paper haircut

Consumer

Sixth Sense Ventures back in cap table of old portfolio firm with paper haircut

Pro
Xponentia Capital weighs bet on VC-backed hair care firm

Consumer

Xponentia Capital weighs bet on VC-backed hair care firm

VC-backed Mamaearth makes flat trading debut after oversubscribed IPO

Consumer

VC-backed Mamaearth makes flat trading debut after oversubscribed IPO

Advertisement