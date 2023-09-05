Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Herbert Smith expands Asia private capital team, moves Malika Chandrasegaran to Singapore

Herbert Smith expands Asia private capital team, moves Malika Chandrasegaran to Singapore

By Reuters

  • 05 Sep 2023
Herbert Smith expands Asia private capital team, moves Malika Chandrasegaran to Singapore
Credit: Thinkstock

Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills on Monday said it had expanded its Asia private capital team, with the appointment of Peiwen Chen and the relocation of Malika Chandrasegaran from its Sydney office as partners at the team in Singapore.

Herbert Smith Freehills said in a statement that the move follows growing client demand for private capital advice in their specialty areas of energy transition, infrastructure and technology, respectively.

Chen joins Herbert Smith Freehills from White & Case in Singapore and has previously worked in Hong Kong and Melbourne, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Chen advises financial sponsors, strategic corporates and sovereign wealth funds on cross-border transactions in countries including China and India, the law firm added.

Chandrasegaran advises clients on private capital transactions, public and private merger and acquisition (M&A), joint ventures, demergers and distressed M&A across Asia Pacific, Herbert Smith Freehills said.

Advertisement

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Herbert Smith expands Asia private capital team, moves Malika Chandrasegaran to Singapore

Finance

Herbert Smith expands Asia private capital team, moves Malika Chandrasegaran to Singapore

Paytm's Sharma says open to increasing stake in payments firm

TMT

Paytm's Sharma says open to increasing stake in payments firm

Pentathlon Ventures raising second VC fund to bet on SaaS startups

Finance

Pentathlon Ventures raising second VC fund to bet on SaaS startups

Udaan rejigs business team amid key departures

People

Udaan rejigs business team amid key departures

Premium
Regency Hospitals to tap investors for funding after seven-year hiatus

Healthcare

Regency Hospitals to tap investors for funding after seven-year hiatus

Senior Rebright Partners exec steps down to float AI startup

Finance

Senior Rebright Partners exec steps down to float AI startup

Advertisement