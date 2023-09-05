Herbert Smith expands Asia private capital team, moves Malika Chandrasegaran to Singapore

Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills on Monday said it had expanded its Asia private capital team, with the appointment of Peiwen Chen and the relocation of Malika Chandrasegaran from its Sydney office as partners at the team in Singapore.

Herbert Smith Freehills said in a statement that the move follows growing client demand for private capital advice in their specialty areas of energy transition, infrastructure and technology, respectively.

Chen joins Herbert Smith Freehills from White & Case in Singapore and has previously worked in Hong Kong and Melbourne, according to the statement.

Chen advises financial sponsors, strategic corporates and sovereign wealth funds on cross-border transactions in countries including China and India, the law firm added.

Chandrasegaran advises clients on private capital transactions, public and private merger and acquisition (M&A), joint ventures, demergers and distressed M&A across Asia Pacific, Herbert Smith Freehills said.

