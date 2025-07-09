Health supplements maker ZeroHarm plans fresh fundraise, appoints banker

Premium
Plant-based natural wellness and healthcare supplements maker ZeroHarm Sciences Pvt Ltd is in talks with venture capital firms and other investors to raise fresh funding to expand its operations, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. ZeroHarm Sciences has also appointed an investment banker for its fundraising efforts and is ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.