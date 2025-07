Health supplement maker AS-IT-IS plans maiden fundraise, appoints banker

Himmath Jain, co-founder, AS-IT-IS Nutrition and director of Melting Pot Concepts

A Bengaluru-based company that makes the AS-IT-IS and ATOM brands of whey protein health supplements is in the early stages of discussion to raise its maiden round of funding, a person familiar with the development told VCCircle. Melting Pot Concepts Pvt Ltd, founded by brothers Himmath Jain and Arvind Jain, houses ......