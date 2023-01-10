Health monitoring firm Dozee taps British International Investment

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution (DFI) has invested an undisclosed amount in health monitoring platform Dozee.

The investment will aid Dozee to upgrade 6,000 hospital beds across 140 public hospitals in India, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Further the capital will be deployed by Dozee to upgrade regular beds to step-down ICUs via its MillionICU initiative, which was set up in 2021 with a target to install one million step-down ICU beds across the country, it added.

Dozee’s drive claims to have benefited 46 such hospitals across over 15 districts, with more than 10,000 patients being monitored and saving more than 25,000 nursing hours.

The pact aims to provide access to healthcare to an additional 600,000 high-risk patients over the next 2 years, the statement said.

“There is also a shortage of skilled health workers, with 0.65 physicians per 1,000 people and 1.3 nurses per 1,000 people, putting immense stress on the nation's healthcare infrastructure. The public healthcare delivery system's connected care model can help bridge this gap…,” said Mudit Dandwate, co-founder and chief executive at Dozee.

Founded by IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani, Dozee enables healthcare workers to remotely monitor patients’ vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation levels, temperature, and ECG.

The company's early warning system (EWS) tracks trends of the vital parameters and provides alerts to healthcare providers for early detection of clinical deterioration of patients enabling timely medical intervention.

