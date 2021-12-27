Healthcare startup Zorgers raises funds from Ritu Marya Family Office

Zorgers, a home healthcare start-up, has raised an undisclosed amount in an angel funding round from the Ritu Marya Family Office, the company said in a statement on Monday. It plans to use the funds to expand its presence across geographies, and mobilize 50,000 healthcare professionals in the next two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zorgers, based in Chandigarh, specialises in at-home healthcare and offers services such as in-home ICU, critical care, and end-of-life palliative care, as well as assisted living-elderly care and cancer treatment at home. The company presently employs over 50 doctors and has a fleet of 4,500 healthcare professionals around the country, it said in a statement.

“At Zorgers, over the last eight years, we have received an overwhelming response for our quality of care and our patient-centric approach. This investment further strengthens our mission towards making Zorgers a preferred partner for high-quality home healthcare,” Varun Gupta, founder and CEO of Zorgers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Zorgers, it currently provides services in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, with plans to expand to over 30 cities. The company recently closed a franchise partner in Delhi and is searching for franchise partners throughout India, notably in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata, it said in a statement.

Till date, the startup has serviced over 25,000 patients, currently has over 10 operational units, Zorgers intends to create an active workforce of 1,00,000 trained and quality caregivers.

Medyhealth Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates Zorgers, was founded by Varun Gupta in 2015. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has held leadership positions at companies like Spice Digital Ltd, Apalya Technologies before founding Zorgers.

Explaining the reason for investing in Zorgers, Ritu Marya, who is also the editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur India and Asia Pacific Operation, said, “In Zorgers, we found a team that was both passionate about home healthcare and deeply strategic about the business. They are championing Operational efficiency (ERP, App & MIS data analytics) which uses Cloud/network for Healthcare professionals and service providers through a data-driven intelligence platform. Zorgers with its emphasis on medically driven protocols and patient-centricity has the potential to become a leading player in the home healthcare space.”