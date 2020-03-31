Healthcare startup Zealthy raises seed funding from KYT Ventures, others

Zuddy Healthtech Pvt. Ltd, which operates women’s healthcare platform Zealthy, has raised an undisclosed sum of money as seed funding from a clutch of investors, according to reports.

Benglauru-based Zealthy, which operates its service in both English and Hindi, has raised the funding from pan-India angel network KYT Ventures, early-stage investment firm First Cheque, AngelList, and others, YourStory reported.

Unidentified angel investors participated in the round, the report said. VCCircle has reached out to Zealthy on the details of the investment and will update this report accordingly.

Zealthy, established in 2019 by Rishi Malhotra and Akhil Gupta, says it is focused on understanding, sharing and communicating women's health issues in local languages.

Zealthy says it connects users on its platform to healthcare providers specialising in verticals such as maternity, infertility and cosmetic procedures.

It will use the capital it has raised to boost its technological infrastructure and add more languages to its platform.

The startup will also seek to expand its customer base in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in the country.

Investors

Hyderabad-based KYT Ventures says that it brings together entrepreneurs, C-suite executives and professionals seeking to invest in and mentor early-stage startups.

The network invests in seed to early stage rounds and co-invests with other venture capital firms up to the pre-Series A stage.

Companies in its portfolio include writer publishing platform Kalaage, electronic kits startup Edgefx Technologies, and children’s content-based Toko Innovation Studios.

Mumbai-based First Cheque says it is focused on Indian technology entrepreneurs.

In November, First Cheque participated in the seed funding round for FirstU, a startup providing a subscription-based service for vehicle maintenance.

Others that invested include Fynd co-founder Farooq Adam.

Other portfolio firms of First Cheque include social e-commerce platform Mall91 and software-as-a-service fleet management firm Fleetx.

Firms in the AngelList portfolio include event hosting platform Airmeet; Pristyn Care, a platform for planned surgeries; Lal10, a business-to-business platform for artisans; and Wysh, a celebrity engagement and wishing platform.