Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Healthcare 2021: Healthtech shines; diagnostics, hospitals keep up with IPOs, M&As
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

India’s healthtech segment made great strides in 2021, with the landmark acquisition of a listed company - Thyrocare Technologies...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT